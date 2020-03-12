

Sunset Wednesday by the Washington Monument. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

7/10: Lots of clouds in the sky but pleasantly mild and dry.

Express forecast

Today: Partly cloudy, light breezes. Highs: 60-64

Partly cloudy, light breezes. Highs: 60-64 Tonight: Showers arrive after midnight. Lows: 47-53

Showers arrive after midnight. Lows: 47-53 Tomorrow: Showers early, clearing by midday. Highs: 68-72

Forecast in detail

The sun shines sporadically today; enough to push highs past 60 degrees. Showers arrive late tonight and depart early tomorrow allowing many areas to reach 70 degrees by the afternoon. The weekend turns much cooler with only a small chance of light rain Saturday night into very early Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Clouds are likely to dominate and we can’t rule out some sprinkles or light showers this afternoon but sunshine sneaks through at times. Highs should reach the lower 60s in most areas with light breezes from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase in the evening but showers should hold off until after midnight. Rain amounts should total around a quarter inch by morning but locally up to three-quarters of an inch is possible in any heavier downpours. Southeast breezes remain on the light side with lows holding in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers may linger into the morning commute but should taper off by midmorning. Skies clear out around midday and, aided by the mild start, highs should reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Brisk west winds (gusts into the 20s mph) will detract a bit but should still feel pretty nice. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Northwest winds lighten up in the evening and, with few clouds, temperatures drop quickly. Lows are mid-to-upper 30s but lower 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday should start out on the sunny side but clouds start to spread in by afternoon. Cooler air has infiltrated and highs mainly hang in the mid-50s. A few stray showers (maybe a snowflake mixed in in our colder spots?) scatter into the area overnight but the weak storm passes by far enough south that we could get missed altogether. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Strong high pressure muscles into the area on Sunday with brisk north winds. Low clouds may be slow to erode as highs struggle to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies clear overnight and lows dip to the low-to-mid 30s posing a frost risk to early blooming fruit trees (not the ones at the Tidal Basin). Confidence: Medium

Early risers get a few of Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars clustered just below the moon on Monday. Skies remain partly sunny through the day with temperatures at seasonable levels with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium

