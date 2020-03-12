Temperatures near 60 and into the mid-60s today were about 10 degrees above normal. That’s not too unusual in our current weather pattern that has strongly favored warmth for some time now. A round of rain moves through tonight before an even warmer day Friday.

Through Tonight: Part of the storminess in the Midwest works this way overnight. It’s much weakened, but rain becomes likely near and after midnight. About a tenth to a quarter inch is likely most spots, and there could be some thunder. Lows will range from near 50 to the mid-50s, which is more like highs this time of year. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph but we could see some higher gusts in any thundershowers, perhaps as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): The overnight rain should be clearing to the east in time for most of the commute to be dry. It looks as if temperatures could soar well into the 70s as clouds break, and I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s an 80 nearby somewhere. West winds are feisty, sustained around 10 to 20 mph with gusts past 30 mph.



Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 43.13 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

To freeze or not to freeze: That is the question. Right now Washington is in the running for the second earliest final freeze on record, with the most recent occurring on March 1. That’s just behind Feb. 27 in 2010.

A cool shot this weekend may be the last real opportunity, although the average for the last freeze in the city is around March 26, and later in the suburbs. Right now, the Euro weather model and many others get the city to about 31. The American GFS model is warmer, or just above freezing.

