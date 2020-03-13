

A pedestrian tries to shield behind his umbrella as a vehicle drives over a flooded street corner in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles on Thursday. Rain fell heavily in parts of Southern California as a low-pressure system drew subtropical moisture into the region at the end of an extremely dry winter. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Might California’s water situation be blessed with a March miracle?

After a historically dry opening to 2020, with nearly half the state in a drought, conditions seem to be coming together for a late rally.

First, Southern California was pelted Thursday by a large area of moderate rain, some locally heavy, with thunderstorms causing flooding through rates of precipitation exceeding a half-inch an hour. Los Angeles observed its wettest March day in nine years. Additional heavy rain fell Friday morning.

Over the coming weekend, it will be Northern California’s turn to get soaked or, in the mountains, blanketed. Forecasts are calling for a major winter storm to slam the Sierra Nevadas with as much as four feet of snow, five inches of rain, and wind gusts reaching 60 mph.

Due to the potential for heavy snow late Saturday into Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the areas of Northern Sierra, Mount Shasta, Trinity Alps, and a small portion of the Coastal Range. The heaviest Sierra snow is anticipated to occur early Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

A wet pattern is likely to persist over the Golden State next week.

Storms bring major drought relief

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes said a possibility coming out of this stretch is “much-needed relief to drought conditions across much of the state.” Even better, the midrange models have another storm system bringing precipitation to California by the middle of next week.

Unlike last winter, when a conveyor belt of atmospheric rivers fed storm after storm into the Golden State, ending the drought and filling reservoirs, 2019-2020 was historic bust until this week.

San Francisco took in no rain between Jan. 29 and March 5, including its first rainless February (historically its wettest month) since 1864. Meanwhile, downtown Los Angeles endured its fourth-driest January-February combo (0.36 inches) since record-keeping began there.

In addition to the 48.1 percent of California considered to be in a moderate drought, abnormally dry conditions are affecting another 30.4 percent of the state’s 163,000-plus square miles. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, living in these parched areas are 54 percent of California’s population — more than 20.2 million residents.

Drought expanding in California -- nearly half the state now affected / Recent rains have done little to dent the fact that winter is nearly over and California is way off its rainfall averages. New details here. https://t.co/Qsm2xZoIaq pic.twitter.com/1w9SjI1nJY — Paul Rogers (@PaulRogersSJMN) March 12, 2020

But beginning last weekend, the storm door seems to have creaked open. The rainfall totals haven’t been impressive — for all of March through Wednesday, around one-eighth of an inch in Eureka and Sacramento — but few would complain considering how little had come in the months before.

Beneficial rain in Southern California

Thursday’s rain in the Southland was a matter of delayed but not denied.

Two days after receiving a mere spritzing in Los Angeles when a soaking was forecast, a low-pressure system packing impressive instability for a late-winter storm thoroughly drenched Southern California from Ventura County to the Mexican border, with an emphasis on the Inland Empire. Over a three-hour span in the afternoon, around 1.6 inches of rain fell in the cities of Banning, Riverside and Yucaipa.

The rainfall totals were impressive, with the San Jacinto Mountains community of Idyllwild receiving 2.71 inches, Big Dalton Creek above the San Gabriel Valley city of Glendora seeing 2.33 inches, and Hollywood Reservoir taking in 1.76 inches. Downtown Los Angeles’s gauge got 1.30 inches, bringing the total for the month to 1.60 (31 percent above average) and for the October-September water year to 8.92 (27 percent below normal).

An unstable atmosphere was key to this downpour, noted the National Weather Service’s office for Los Angeles. The atmospheric ingredients in place were more typical of thunderstorm-prone areas of the South and Midwest.

In San Diego, North County got the most rain, as Encinitas, Vista and Carlsbad all topped an inch easily, while San Diego International Airport barely exceeded a quarter of an inch.

@AnzaBResearch Today's heavy rain is adding up for March in Borrego Springs - here is a look at prior months of March #CAflood #CAwx pic.twitter.com/umZGpi81RL — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 12, 2020

More rain is on the way. Remarkably, with the exception of Sunday, Los Angeles has at least a 20 percent chance of precipitation every day through Thursday next week with Tuesday and Wednesday featuring the best rainfall potential.

Cutting into water deficits in the north

The storm expected to wallop the Sierras this weekend will be the work of a cutoff low forming off the Pacific Northwest coast then sliding south, with moisture streaming into California.

And this storm is badly needed. Through Thursday, the northern Sierras have received only 34.5 percent of the normal total water-year precipitation, compared to an average value of 76 percent. Throughout much of the Sierras, snow-water equivalent is less than half of normal.

While snow falls in the Sierras, rain totals across the Central Valley will generally be around a half-inch to an inch.

Also, temperatures will drop precipitously from Thursday, when record highs were set at downtown Sacramento (83 degrees) and Sacramento Executive Airport (82), with both readings two degrees warmer than the previous marks set in 2007. Over the weekend, highs in California’s capital will struggle to reach the mid-50s, some 12-15 degrees cooler than normal.