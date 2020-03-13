

Cherry blossom buds reached the peduncle elongation, the fourth out of six stages in their bloom cycle, at the Tidal Basin Thursday. (Erinn Shirley/Flickr)

Another week of mild weather has propelled Washington’s famed cherry blossoms to their next stage as they sprint toward a historically early peak bloom.

On Thursday, the National Park Service announced the blossoms had reached stage four of six, called “peduncle elongation.” On average, peak bloom occurs a little over eight days after this stage.

The Capital Weather Gang is predicting peak bloom to occur in a little over a week, between March 20 and 24. The National Park Service’s forecast is between March 21 and 24.

If peak bloom occurs on March 22, it would rank as the seventh earliest on record. The long-term (1921 to 2019) average peak bloom is April 3.

During peduncle elongation, the stalks bearing the blossom buds extend and the flowers become visible. When the buds reach their next stage, known as “puffy white,” the flowers begin to open up.

The puffy white stage, the fifth of six, usually occurs about three to five days after peduncle elongation, but can occur faster in warm, sunny weather and slower in cloudy, cold weather. Given the forecast for somewhat cool weather between Saturday and Monday, we’d expect this stage to be reached between Monday and Wednesday next week — four to six days after peduncle elongation.

Beginning at the peduncle elongation stage, the buds and their flowers become vulnerable to the elements, and temperatures below 28 degrees can cause damage. This happened in 2017, when a cold snap damaged about 50 percent of the flowers.

Mild weather Friday afternoon, with highs into the 70s, will give the blossom buds yet another boost before the cooler weather between Saturday through Monday slows their advance. However, we do not expect freezing temperatures or any risk of damage.



European model 10-day temperature forecast. (WeatherBell)

After Monday, temperatures will seesaw up and down. Then, a shot of warmth late next week may give the buds the final push they need for their flowers to reach peak bloom around next weekend.

By definition, peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the cherry trees are flowering.

Blossoms start to appear on trees several days before the peak bloom date (during the puffy white stage) and, if it’s warm and dry and winds are light, can remain for a week or so after. But in some years, petals have fallen off sooner because of wind, rain or frost.

Of course, this year’s cherry blossom celebration will be scaled back because of the coronavirus. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 12, but several events have been canceled, including the Cherry Blossom Parade, previously scheduled for April 4.