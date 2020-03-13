Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Wind🌬️ gusts and any quick 🌦/🌩 should be manageable with high temperatures in the 70s. Sunshine☀️ attempts to dominate more often than not!

Express forecast

Today: Windy. Quick shower/storm possible. Highs: 70s.

Windy. Quick shower/storm possible. Highs: 70s. Tonight: Less wind. Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-30s to around 40.

Less wind. Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-30s to around 40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, small breeze. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Partly sunny, small breeze. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s. Sunday: Early showers, sunnier later? Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s

Forecast in detail

Today’s 70s mark the warmest day of this forecast, so enjoy it while you can, warm weather lovers. A couple non-accumulating snowflakes are possible in the coming days, too, along with wind. Sounds like March in Washington!

Today (Friday): Most of the rain from last night is out of here quick. There could be an isolated shower into the midday or so. Westerly winds sustained near 20 mph are noticeable, with a few gusts near 30 mph possible, especially midday. Warm weather lovers will love temperatures at least around 70 degrees, ranging upwards to perhaps near 80 degrees in the sunniest, typically warmest spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Northwest winds still near 15 mph do slowly try to ease. Skies try to clear a bit as well. Temperatures downtown bottom out around 40 degrees, but a few mid-30s are possible outside of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Early sunshine gives way to clouds later in the day. Cooler air behind Friday’s cold front was a little delayed, but now mid- to upper 50s make themselves known. At least northwesterly winds near 10 mph only subtract a couple degrees from air temperatures to create a manageable wind chill. Near sunset there’s a tiny chance of a quick sprinkle. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds build and a few rain showers (even mixing with a few snowflakes north and west of town?) are possible, adding up to perhaps a tenth of an inch of rain. Early evening has the best chances of being dry, but an umbrella is recommended if out for long. Low temperatures in the region bottom out in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

Sunday: Early clouds and showers try to move out by midday. Less sunshine could keep us in the upper 40s. If sun breaks out as expected, we should be able to hit the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clear, dry and chilly. We could see isolated frost patches, especially outside of the Beltway (bring in those sensitive plants, just in case). Low temperatures shouldn’t get lower than mid-30s downtown, so we aren’t worried about the Tidal Basin blossoms at this point. Coldest spots may dip into the upper 20s, if winds fully calm, in suburban areas. Confidence: Low-Medium

A mix of clouds and sun with a few showers are possible Monday into Tuesday. We’ll watch exact timing, which should come into focus as we get closer. High temperatures in the 50s on Monday rise into 60s Tuesday behind a warm front. That front is what may trigger some of these showers, especially Monday night. If you are up early, and skies are clear enough, check near the moon for Jupiter, Saturn and Mars just below it. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.