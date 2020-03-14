

Trees beginning to bloom on Hains Point. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Increasing clouds. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Tonight: Periodic rain. Lows: 33-40.

Periodic rain. Lows: 33-40. Tomorrow: Trending clearer. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

We’ve seen more than our fair share of warm days lately. While this cool-down isn’t really a cold snap, it will feel more proper for the date at least. The chilliest conditions are this weekend before it warms back up into the early week. The main chance of rain comes tonight.

Today (Saturday): It’s clouds mixed with sun this morning, and that may continue into the midday. With time, clouds thicken and lower as rain approaches from the west. Highs are in the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain arrives in the hours after sunset, earliest west. It’ll then rain on and off much of the night. Nothing too heavy, but about a quarter of an inch might be expected in places that get the most. Overnight lows range across the 30s in most spots, to around 40 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Some sprinkles or showers might be around very early. Otherwise, clearing skies. Winds blow from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph as highs rise to around 50. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly clear and winds are waning. Temperatures are near or just below freezing outside the Beltway to about 40 in the city. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Monday may remain on the cool and cloudy side as a frontal zone sits to our south. I think we stay dry, but some showers may clip southeast parts of the area. High temperatures are in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

The front heads to our north Tuesday, which means warmer conditions flood back in. We still see a lot of clouds, but it should be sunnier than Monday. Highs head for the middle and upper 60s. Confidence: Medium