With everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to get a bit of cooperation from the weather to allow for some outdoor activities. Rain is on the way, but most of it will fall while we sleep. That means Sunday will be another day where you can get outside and try to distract yourself from the chaos.

Through tonight: Skies will become overcast in the early evening, and pockets of drizzle and light showers will develop. Precipitation will be light, but it will be persistent throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and a light northeast wind at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers will end early and skies will slowly start to clear out throughout the day. Some partial sunshine is even likely by the late afternoon. Depending on the amount of sunshine, high temperatures should peak in the low 50s. Partly cloudy overnight tomorrow with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Tropical Cyclone Herold: A slow-moving tropical cyclone is bringing lots of rain to Madagascar this weekend.

Cyclone #Herold Continues to intensify. Madagascar also continues to be impacted by this slow moving storm with strong winds heavy rain, and minor surge. But probably the biggest direct impact to land is Mauritius, where the storm is going to become quite powerful in a few days. pic.twitter.com/hhc2TcHqAc — Nicholas Barretto (@StormBarretto) March 14, 2020

