

The sun rises over the Capitol. (Mark Andre via Flickr) (Mark Alan Andre/Mark Andre)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: The morning’s a bit damp and cool, but we’re halfway decent by afternoon as skies brighten a bit and highs approach 50.

Express forecast

Today: Morning drizzle, touch of sleet or snow? Highs: Upper 40s to near 50.

Morning drizzle, touch of sleet or snow? Highs: Upper 40s to near 50. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: mid-30s to around 40.

Partly cloudy. Lows: mid-30s to around 40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny early, late-day shower? Highs: near 50 to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

After some morning drizzle, we’re left with a salvageable Sunday afternoon, despite the cooler and cloudier conditions of Saturday. The first half of the workweek then features a mix of clouds and sun, and a bit of a weather seesaw as highs alternate between the 50s and 60s, with a few light showers at times.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Some drizzle lingers this morning, maybe even mixed with a touch of sleet or snow. Morning skies are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s. We should be dry by late morning into the afternoon, though, as afternoon skies brighten a bit and highs reach the upper 40s to near 50. Expect winds to be generally light and out of the north-northeast near or less than 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds from the northeast remain on the light side with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the city stay up around 40, but could drop into the mid-30s in our cooler suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure tries to take over tomorrow, which means we may start with partly sunny skies. But an onshore breeze from the east and southeast probably turns us mostly cloudy by afternoon. Afternoon highs should reach near 50 to the mid-50s, with a slight chance of a late-day shower or some patchy drizzle. Confidence: Medium-HIgh

Tomorrow night: A weak area of low pressure off the coast could lead to some scattered light showers. Otherwise skies stay mostly cloudy as winds from the southeast and south help keep temperatures well above normal, with lows only falling to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A few light showers could linger into Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Skies may brighten somewhat by afternoon as temperatures rebound nicely into the 60s with a mild breeze from the southwest. Clearing skies Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure to the north on Wednesday pushes somewhat cooler air our way. Skies should start mostly sunny as highs head for the mid-50s. But clouds increase during the afternoon as our next system approaches from the west, with showers possible by evening. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.