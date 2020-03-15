

Wild bluebells on the banks of Potomac River near Great Falls. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Persistent cloud cover kept temperatures on the low side today. In fact, D.C. just barely hit 50 degrees, the lowest high temperature since the end of February. Temperatures will struggle to hit the 50-degree mark again tomorrow, and some light showers are in the cards tomorrow night.

Through Tonight: Clouds will be tough to shake, but skies should become at least partly cloudy in the overnight. Temperatures will be close to average, with lows in the mid-30s under a light east/northeast wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly sunny for the first half of the day, with clouds building in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds pick up out of the east in the afternoon at 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy with showers tomorrow night and lows in the mid-40s.

