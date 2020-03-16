

Trees in bloom on Sunday at the National Arboretum. (angela n./Flickr)

6/10: A little chilly, but we should still top 50, with occasional glimpses of sun.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 48-53.

Forecast in detail

You may find yourself wanting to get some fresh air at times this week, and the weather appears inviting. We’ll have highs in the 50s to near 60 through midweek before spiking to 80 or so by Friday. The weekend turns cooler but should still feature plenty of sun. Conveniently, most of the rain chances this week focus during the overnight hours: late tonight, Wednesday night and Friday night.

Today (Monday): We may see some sunshine at times, especially in the morning. But winds coming off the Atlantic mean cloud cover should become considerable. Those clouds prevent highs from doing much better than the low 50s. Winds are from the east and southeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and, after midnight, a few light showers are possible (25 percent chance) as a weak cold front passes. Lows range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It starts off cloudy, and we can’t rule out some early showers. But cloud cover should gradually decrease. By afternoon, we favor partly sunny skies and highs around 60, possibly up to around 65 with enough sun. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies become mostly clear as high pressure moves over the region. Lows are seasonably chilly, ranging from the mid-30s in our colder spots to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunny skies to start off Wednesday before some high clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of the next weather system. Highs are in the low 60s. Rain showers are likely to pass through overnight Wednesday, heaviest in our northern areas, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

It starts to feel very springlike Thursday, and we might even get a taste of summer by Friday. After morning clouds on Thursday, highs should race up to 70 to 75 under partly sunny skies. Unseasonably mild Thursday night, with lows in the 50s to near 60. On Friday, 80 degrees is in play, though increasing clouds and a passing shower are possible in the afternoon. The better chance of showers comes Friday night as a cold front passes and temperatures fall back into the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Saturday turns breezy and cooler but, with a good deal of sunshine, highs may still hit 60 or so. Clear and cold Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Sunday is the chillier of the weekend days as we’re wedged in with mostly cloudy skies and highs only 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.