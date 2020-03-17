

A family visits the cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin Sunday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Damp and dreary early lament, but then 60s and some sun should brighten our confinement

Express forecast

Today: Morning showers, partly sunny afternoon. Highs: 62-66.

Morning showers, partly sunny afternoon. Highs: 62-66. Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows: 35-42.

Clearing skies. Lows: 35-42. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59-64.

Forecast in detail

An active weather pattern delivers plenty of changeable weather this week, with intermittent clouds vs. sunshine, cool vs. warmth, and wet vs. dry periods. After some showers early this morning, we should experience a relatively drier and somewhat warmer shift this afternoon, before a slightly chillier story tonight. By the end of the week, we could be looking at summerlike temperatures. All in all, there should be plenty of chances this week to get some fresh air and restorative outdoor time given our new reality.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds and a few lingering showers greet the early-morning hours as temperatures increase from the cool 40s into the 50s. Partly sunny skies should take over by early afternoon, and temperatures ascend to their expected highs in the low to mid-60s. Only light breezes blow from the south and west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clearing skies and turning cooler to colder overnight, as lows range from the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to the low 40s in the city. Light winds from the north and northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies should prevail, but a few more clouds could return later in the day. High temperatures in the afternoon range from around 60 to the mid-60s as light winds come around from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming cloudy with showers late at night as lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday starts with more clouds and some scattered showers but should then be mostly dry during most of the day under partly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will surge into the mid-70s. Thursday night is partly cloudy and quite warm (perhaps sleep with the windows open, provided it still meets social distancing criteria) with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features our warmest day in a long time, with partly sunny skies with a chance of a shower late. Highs soar to the low 80s for the first time since October (the record high on Friday of 83 in Washington may be tied or broken as well as the 77-degree record in Dulles). Friday night features clouds and more widespread showers as a cold front sweeps through. Lows head back down into the 40s to around 50 by early Saturday. Confidence: Medium

The weekend returns to the cooler to somewhat colder side. Some early showers are possible Saturday before the day turns partly sunny, with highs near 60. Saturday night should be mostly clear with lows in the chilly 20s in the suburbs to the mid-30s in the city with patchy frost. Sunday should be mostly sunny, but cooler than average, with highs ranging from the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

