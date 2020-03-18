

Cherry blossoms near peak bloom in the District. (C on the Scene/Twitter)

8/10: Decently mild with substantial sunshine means a pleasant day to get some fresh air. Can’t ask for much more from Mother Nature in the current situation.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, pleasant. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Forecast in detail

At least Mother Nature is cooperating nicely with these difficult times. We’ll continue to see plenty of opportunities to get some fresh air. After a slightly cooler day today and some rain late tonight, temperatures soar into the 70s tomorrow and could touch 80 on Friday, with only a brief shower at times. The weekend is much colder, but dry with plenty of sun.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure overhead this morning provides partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into and through the 40s. Clouds increase during the afternoon as that high starts to shift to our east offshore, but overall it’s a pleasant afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 and a light wind from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy during the evening and overnight. Can’t rule out a light shower or sprinkle early to mid-evening, with a period of rain likely in the late evening and overnight as a warm front moves through. A steady breeze from the southeast and south keeps temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): The main area of rain should move off to the east by midmorning, with only a lingering shower or two possible thereafter. As the warm front pushes well to our north, afternoon highs surge into the 70s on a light wind from the southwest, even as skies remain mostly to partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The chance of a brief shower or two returns during the evening and overnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies and light winds from the south prop up temperatures even higher than tonight, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Another warm day on Friday as winds turn breezy from the southwest. Record-breaking warmth is possible with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Could see a few showers or a thundershower Friday into Friday evening. After a cold front moves through Friday evening, winds turn breezy from the northwest as lows sink all the way to the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend should be sunnier but much cooler. Saturday highs stall near 50 to the mid-50s with a potentially gusty breeze. After a chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s, Sunday should be less windy but even cooler, with highs only in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

