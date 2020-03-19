

Radar courtesy MyRadar

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Showers fade from sight, the warmth is a delight with spring arriving before midnight.

Express forecast

Today: Showers end early, partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 72 to 76.

Showers end early, partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 72 to 76. Tonight: Slight chance of a shower, mild. Lows: 58 to 64.

Slight chance of a shower, mild. Lows: 58 to 64. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy, passing shower possible. Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

Temperatures surge today and Friday, rising some 15 to 25 degrees above normal. While we may have to dodge a brief shower here or there, most of the time it’s dry. Highs could even surpass 80 on Friday with enough breaks in the clouds. But a strong cold front brings a sudden shift to cooler-than-normal conditions over the weekend and freezing temperatures Sunday morning.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Showers exit quickly around or even before dawn. By afternoon, breaks in the clouds are likely and allow highs to surge into the mid-70s — and even the upper 70s can’t be ruled out. Winds are mainly light out of the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase in the evening, but the chance for showers is very low and mainly very late at night. Unseasonably warm temperatures welcome the arrival of astronomical spring around midnight with lows mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

[Spring arrives tonight. Here’s what the ‘spring equinox’ is.]

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): A passing morning shower is possible, but much of the day is dry. Occasional sun should push highs into the mid-70s to near 80 as strong breezes blow in from the southwest (with some gusts over 25 mph). Record warmth is a good bet at Washington Dulles International Airport (77 degrees) but less likely at Reagan National Airport (83 degrees), unless it’s sunnier than expected. The warmth could spark some widely scattered thunder showers late in the afternoon, but that is more likely in the evening or overnight. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunder showers are possible through the night but should be brief, keeping rain amounts mostly light. Winds remain brisk from the southwest in the evening. The winds shift to the northwest late and drop lows to the mid- to upper 40s by dawn. Confidence: Medium



A family picnics at the National Arboretum on Wednesday. (Rex Block/Flickr)

A look ahead

Saturday is a rude reminder that it is only early spring as gusty northwest winds keep highs in the low to mid-50s despite clearing skies. High pressure settles in overnight, with lows dropping to the mid- to upper 20s in our colder locations to the low 30s downtown. Frost is likely to remain light enough not to harm early blooms. Confidence: Medium

Sunny skies should dominate Sunday, but the cold air mass is firmly in place, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase overnight with a few light showers possible near daybreak, which could mix with wet snow or sleet in our colder locations if they arrive early enough. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday has all the makings of a really ugly day with dense clouds and rain showers capping highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.