

Radar courtesy MyRadar

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Not a constant rain, but a late shower or a strong storm threat isn’t ideal. High temperatures around 80 degrees feel a bit muggy at times, too.

Express forecast

Today: Muggy. Showers, a few strong storms possible. Highs: 77 to 83.

Muggy. Showers, a few strong storms possible. Highs: 77 to 83. Tonight: Showers or an evening storm possible. Lows: 40s.

Showers or an evening storm possible. Lows: 40s. Tomorrow: Any showers, clouds exit. Breezy. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Any showers, clouds exit. Breezy. Highs: Low to mid-50s. Sunday: Early sun, late-day shower? Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

Today we are warm and somewhat muggy with a summerlike chance of not just showers, but perhaps thunderstorms. We might even have a strong thunderstorm or two. Then temperatures cool off for the near future.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.



(The Washington Post)

Today (Friday): It’s a bit muggy as high temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low 80s, despite clouds and rain chances. A few showers and even a couple of strong thunderstorms are possible as the afternoon progresses. It’s not impossible that a few storms are strong. Southwesterly winds slowly increase, too, gusting to about 30 mph by late afternoon. Record temperatures (77 degrees at Washington Dulles International Airport; 83 degrees at Reagan National Airport) could be challenged. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Some chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening, with the storm risk ending overnight. Rain amounts are light as showers may continue into the predawn hours. Winds shift toward the north and could gust to around 25 mph. Low temperatures fall into the 40s, with warmest readings in and around the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning clouds, sprinkles or a quick shower should exit by midday, as skies clear and northerly winds (gusting around 20 mph in the morning) slowly wane during the afternoon. High temperatures struggle to reach the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies try to clear a bit more. Northeasterly breezes die down slightly, too. Low temperatures could dip into the mid-20s outside the Beltway, with mid-30s probable downtown. Frost is likely to remain light enough (if there’s any, due to breezes) not to harm early blooms. Confidence: Medium



Visitors flock to see the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on Thursday in Washington, but coronavirus concerns kept the crowds at bay. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A look ahead

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds, along with some easterly breeze, may create suboptimal enjoyment. High temperatures may not hit 50 degrees north and west of town, but a few mid-50s are possible south and east. Warm windbreakers or jackets may work well. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies turn overcast, if they’re not already by sunset. Shower chances also increase, so you might want to grab an umbrella. A period or two of steadier rain cannot be ruled out. Some wet snow or sleet could mix in, but low temperatures only fall into the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. Accumulation is not a concern at this time. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and periods of rain are possible Monday. High temperatures may be stuck in the 40s to around 50 degrees. We’ll see if we need to adjust these temperatures down a couple of degrees as we get closer. Northeasterly breezes keep us raw and chilled. Keep that rain gear accessible. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine should return on Tuesday, with a slight warming trend beginning. High temperatures get into the mid-50s to low 60s or so. Stay tuned as we close, as we’ll monitor the exit timing of Monday night rain and how that may influence Tuesday temperatures. Forecast tweaks are possible. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.