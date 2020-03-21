

The cherry blossoms are out but attracted only a light crowd at the Tidal Basin in Washington on March 19 because of coronavirus concerns. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

7/10: On the cool side, but I’ll take any sunshine we can get.

Express forecast

Today: Showers ending, then clearing. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Showers ending, then clearing. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s. Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to mid-30s.

Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to mid-30s. Tomorrow: Sun early, cloudier late. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Behind last night’s cold front, we’ve got a rush of air that’s about 30 degrees cooler than we were dealing with yesterday. The sun should help keep it feeling somewhat pleasant, if you’re out and about and hopefully not too close to anyone. Getting into the early week, there’s a bit of wintry mischief and a good dose of rain.

Today (Saturday): A few morning showers could linger, especially south and east, but we should see skies trending clearer by midday. Perhaps rather sunny in the afternoon. It’s a good deal cooler behind the front that passed last night. Highs reach within a few degrees of the low 50s in most spots. Winds are from the north around 10 mph. : Medium-High

Tonight: Winds tend to taper off after sunset, and skies are partly to mostly clear. With fresh, cold air in place, temperatures head to the mid-20s in the cool spots to the low or mid-30s in the warm areas. Most places outside the Beltway should get a freeze. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day starts off rather sunny, but clouds tend to build by midday or afternoon. It’s still on the cool side, with highs in the near 50 to low 50s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain or mixed precipitation moves in after dark. It could end up being snow for a while, but given the warm conditions of the day, it probably won’t amount to much of anything before changing to rain overnight. Lows are in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rain is a good bet for much of Monday as a storm develops offshore. It’ll drop inland snow to the north, but the main story here is a soggy one. The rain tries to taper by sunset or so as the storm pulls away. We could be looking at at least half an inch to an inch of rain area-wide. Highs are in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Some sunshine returns, at least briefly, for Tuesday. Clouds increase with time as the next storm system approaches from the west. A milder southerly flow out ahead of it should boost temperatures toward 60. Confidence: Medium

