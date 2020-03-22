

Cherry blossoms on full display in Arlington yesterday. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Another cool day, but decent enough to get outside for a time. Take advantage before a rainy start to the workweek.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Tonight: Developing showers, mixed with snow N&W? Lows: Near 40.

Tomorrow: Rain with a raw breeze. Highs: 40s to near 50.

Forecast in detail

High pressure moving by to the north keeps us dry and cool to close out the weekend, before a developing system brings us a cold, dreary rain overnight and into tomorrow. In our far northern suburbs the rain may even start with a bit of snow or sleet mixed. Just a bleak start to the workweek, followed by a dry and somewhat warmer Tuesday, and then more rain likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): High pressure to the north may provide partly sunny skies at times. But a breeze from the northeast and east, around 10 mph, probably means partly to mostly cloudy skies overall. Those clouds thicken toward late afternoon and evening as our next system approaches from the west. Highs top out near 50 to the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds pick up from the east and northeast this evening and overnight, around 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. That brings mostly cloudy skies, the chance for some light showers or drizzle during the evening, and steadier rain probably developing overnight. Our far northern suburbs may see some snow or sleet mixed in at the onset, but no accumulation worries with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Rain should last into the early-to-mid afternoon before the storm departs to the east and northeast. Otherwise it’s a raw day with a steady wind from the east keeping temperatures in the 40s through much of the day. Some spots might hit 50 or so after the showers shut off. Expect a decent soaking with rain totals around a half-inch to one inch. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A weak area of high pressure starts to work in behind the departing system, but isn’t quite enough to clear out our skies. We do stay dry though, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure hangs on enough to keep us at least partly sunny through a portion of Tuesday, before clouds increase again ahead of another storm system. It’s milder too, so not too bad of a day, with highs in the upper 50s and gentle winds. Shower chances increase Tuesday evening, with rain likely overnight, as a warm front swings up from the south. With winds from the south or southeast, temperatures stay fairly stagnant in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

The main area of rain should move off early on Wednesday, however off-and-on showers are possible through the day as some atmospheric energy lingers overhead. Cloudy skies early may give up a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. The temperature forecast is a tricky one, with highs anywhere from the 50s to mid-60s depending how far north a warm surge reaches. Confidence: Low-Medium