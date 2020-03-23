

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: We need the rain but you’ll need rain coats or umbrellas for a socially distant walk.

Express forecast

Today: Rain. Highs: 45 to 50.

Rain. Highs: 45 to 50. Tonight: Areas of fog. Lows: Near 40.

Areas of fog. Lows: Near 40. Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny. Highs: 55 to 60.

Forecast in detail

Several fast-moving weather systems bring bouts of rain this week, but there is some good weather in between. Tuesday and Thursday are the nicest days, while the weekend forecast is still coming into focus. Temperatures are close to average, with cool weather on the rainy days and mild weather when it’s dry.

Today (Monday): Rain is likely, especially between the morning and midafternoon hours. Coverage and intensity of the rain may diminish some later in the afternoon. About half an inch of rain is likely, with chilly highs from 45 to 50. Winds are light from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High



Rainfall forecast through Monday evening from the National Weather Service.

Tonight: The rain is over, and clouds try to gradually decrease, but lingering moisture likely means some areas of fog overnight. Lows settle near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any fog should burn off early, with partly sunny skies through midafternoon before clouds increase late. Highs are close to normal, ranging from 55 to 60 with light winds from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies rapidly cloud over with rain developing in the evening from west to east. Rain then falls moderately for a good part of the night, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Rain is likely Wednesday morning but should decrease in the afternoon. The cloudy, damp conditions mean highs hold in the mid-50s or so. Gradual clearing Wednesday night, with lows near 45. Confidence: Medium

Thursday is probably the week’s nicest day with sunshine, light winds and mild temperatures, as highs reach 65 to 70. Clouds increase at night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Another fast-moving weather system sweeps through on Friday, bringing some light rain. Amounts should be light and it probably won’t rain the whole day. Highs are near 60. More rain is likely at night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Rain showers are likely over the weekend, but it’s not yet apparent if they’ll be widespread and frequent or more spotty and intermittent. If it’s not as rainy, highs should reach the 60s whereas steadier rainfall may hold highs in the 50s. Lows should generally be in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

