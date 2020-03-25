

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: A great day — to be stuck inside, with clouds and cold showers.

Express forecast

Today: Showers, with overcast skies. Highs: Mid-40s.

Showers, with overcast skies. Highs: Mid-40s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Mostly cloudy, cool. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

The bad news is today won’t be a good one to get outside and out of the house for a bit, with showers, clouds and highs only in the 40s. The good news is tomorrow should be much nicer, especially during the afternoon. Friday through Sunday features a mix of showers and dry periods, with fluctuating temperatures.

Today (Wednesday): Showers this morning continue into the midafternoon before tapering off as low pressure moves out to sea. Temperatures remain steady in the mid-40s under overcast skies, with a light wind from the north-northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy, but we’re dry. Lows fall back into the upper 30s to low 40s with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): After some morning clouds, high pressure should provide mostly sunny skies by afternoon. With highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, it should be a nice afternoon to get outside in your neighborhood, keeping your distance from others, of course. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase again during the evening and overnight, with a light shower possible overnight or toward morning as a frontal boundary approaches from the north. Lows settle in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High



A look ahead

Plenty of clouds Friday through Sunday with a mix of showers and dry periods as a couple of systems move through. Just hard to pinpoint the timing of showers quite yet. Temperatures seesaw back and forth with highs in the 60s to near 70 on Friday, in the 50s to near 60 on Saturday, and then warmer again on Sunday in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low

