Express forecast

Today: Morning fog, then brightening skies. Highs: 58-62

Morning fog, then brightening skies. Highs: 58-62 Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers after midnight. Lows: 44-50

Increasing clouds, showers after midnight. Lows: 44-50 Tomorrow: Spotty showers, mild. Highs: 67-73

Forecast in detail

Showers take a timeout today but sneak back tonight and are an on-and-off threat through at least Saturday. Temperatures fluctuate quite a bit with highs near 60 today, 70 tomorrow, dropping back to the 50s Saturday and then shooting up well into the 70s Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Areas of fog begin the day, but there should be plenty of sun by midday. Winds remain light from the south making highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s feel comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds are back on the increase in the evening, but showers should not arrive until after midnight. There could even be a thundershower or two mixed in but nothing severe. Winds remain light from the south. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s in most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are plentiful but shower chances are mainly confined to very early (60 percent chance) and late in the day (20 to 30 percent chance). Most of the day may end up rather pleasant. Despite limited sunshine, highs top out in the upper 60s and, if there are enough breaks in the clouds, low to mid-70s are possible. Winds are light out of the west. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain is likely to develop late at night along a nearby warm front. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday looks raw and dreary as cool air is wedged over the region much of the day. We’re also socked in with clouds and rain, especially through the morning. Rain chances will decrease some into the afternoon but temperatures struggle, with highs in the mid-50s not occurring until late in the day. Temperatures hold steady at night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

A warm front should finally blast through the area on Sunday, helping to push most of the showers to our north early in the day. If skies clear, which is a big if, we could see highs in the upper 70s but more likely lower 70s if clouds remain plentiful. After the chance for a late-day shower, skies do finally clear as brisk west winds settle in for the night. Lows should fall to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday has lots of sun and it should warm the area into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

