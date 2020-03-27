

Biking by the Washington Monument. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Mainly dry and partly sunny with comfortable warmth. Slight shower and storm chances early and late in the day aren’t too much a detraction.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Slight rain chances. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Partly sunny. Slight rain chances. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight: Rain odds build. Possibly an evening storm. Lows: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Rain odds build. Possibly an evening storm. Lows: Near 50 to mid-50s. Tomorrow: Damp and gray. Highs: 50s to near 60.

Damp and gray. Highs: 50s to near 60. Sunday: Showers and storms possible. Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s.

Forecast in detail

It’s looking relatively decent today, especially midday, but a small umbrella isn’t a terrible idea if out. Our recent warming trend may pause tomorrow, with some rain potentially socking us in. Then we warm nicely again on Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Most of the day should be dry but we do have higher chances for showers and even a quick thunderstorm early and late in the day, although the storm risk is mainly late. If you live north of town, your rain odds are elevated a bit more. Rain amounts are light, below a tenth of an inch most spots. Sunshine peeks through some of the clouds at times, especially in the morning to midday hours. High temperatures should get into at least the upper 60s, to perhaps mid-70s in sunniest of spots. West and northwesterly winds should stay below 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The chance for rain and its intensity go up with time. Wear a rain jacket if you can, especially if venturing out late. We may even experience a quick thunderstorm as a front tries to push through. Breezes are light and variable. Low temperatures cool only to the mid-50s downtown to perhaps near 50 outside of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Could be a bit damp, gray. Rain and drizzle hopefully decreases a tad during the afternoon but we still struggle for upper 50s to near 60 for high temperatures. In the off-chance conditions turn drier by afternoon, we could see temperatures pop above 60 degrees pretty easily. A steady easterly fetch may keep reinforcing that cooler feeling. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Temperatures are roughly steady overnight, in the 50s, as periods of steady rain, drizzle, and showers move through. Nothing too heavy currently expected but it does stay overcast, even during dry moments, overnight. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Clouds win more often than sunshine, as a warm front approaches and tries to boost our temperatures toward the mid-70s to low 80s. The sunnier we turn by late day, the warmer we get. Stay tuned. Gusty showers and storm remain possible, but exact timing is still to be pinned down. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Early showers should exit and skies turn clear. Breezes could be noticeable as temperatures dip behind the cold front, down into the upper 40s to low 50s by dawn. Confidence: Low-Medium

More sun than clouds on Monday with one more warm day possible. High temperatures are in the mid-60s to low 70s. As we get closer, we should get a better handle on the air moving into the region behind the late-weekend cold front. Check back for updates! Confidence: Low-Medium

Showers may return Tuesday keeping our high temperatures cooler, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Not too shabby, with sunny breaks in the clouds possible. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.