3/10: Not much to enjoy weather-wise. Gray and gloomy. A good day to stay inside and do spring cleaning, like you have much choice.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy. Occasional light rain or drizzle, and some fog. Highs: 50s.

Cloudy. Occasional light rain or drizzle, and some fog. Highs: 50s. Tonight: Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and fog. Lows: 44-52.

Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and fog. Lows: 44-52. Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then clearing. PM storm? Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

Forecast in detail

After a few classic springtime days, we get sent a marine air mass through early Sunday. Low clouds and a wind off the ocean portend cool weather around here. If you’ve been in the area a while, you know these air masses can be tricky to dislodge once they come into town. A strong front will help tomorrow, and it should send us some briefly toasty air for March. Going into next week, things are looking mostly good in what can be a tumultuous time of year with the weather. We’ll take all the breaks we can get.

Today (Saturday): Some organized showers are possible, especially in the morning to midday, and perhaps focused on the northern part of the area. Even when it’s not organized rain, we’ll probably see drizzle and some fog around. It’s one of those days dominated by “the wedge,” which means cool and cloudy rules. Daytime highs (actual occurred near midnight last night) are in the low-to-mid 50s most spots. Winds are from the east around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: More of the same. Clouds hold tough, and it’s possible we’ll see some fog and drizzle continue. There’s not much temperature change, at least. Lows are mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s one of those days where cool air is in control to start, but much warmer air is just to the south and trying to work this way. It doesn’t always make it, but in this case it should. You might wonder by noon, although clouds should eventually break and temperatures head into the 70s on a south wind. A brief afternoon or evening gusty shower or storm is possible, as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies clear after the evening, and somewhat more seasonable temperatures roll into town. Lows make the 40s most spots. Perhaps 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium



Rain and cherry blossoms in the District’s Friendship Heights neighborhood. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

A look ahead

If everyone wasn’t already at home, I’d suggest Monday might be a day to play hookie. Hopefully you can still find a moment to take it in, with proper social distancing of course. Skies are largely clear as highs reach the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are out of the west. Confidence: Medium

It starts off sunny Tuesday, but clouds should tend to increase with time. I do believe we’ll stay dry. Just need to keep an eye on the storm speed in closing to be sure. Highs in a near 60 to mid-60s zone are pleasant for the date. A storm system approaching could try to throw us some wintry mix after dark and into the night. While it might be cold enough aloft, it’ll probably be too warm at the ground for anything more than conversational snowflakes or the like. Confidence: Medium

