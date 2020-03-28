AD

Today (Saturday): Some organized showers are possible, especially in the morning to midday, and perhaps focused on the northern part of the area. Even when it’s not organized rain, we’ll probably see drizzle and some fog around. It’s one of those days dominated by “the wedge,” which means cool and cloudy rules. Daytime highs (actual occurred near midnight last night) are in the low-to-mid 50s most spots. Winds are from the east around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: More of the same. Clouds hold tough, and it’s possible we’ll see some fog and drizzle continue. There’s not much temperature change, at least. Lows are mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s one of those days where cool air is in control to start, but much warmer air is just to the south and trying to work this way. It doesn’t always make it, but in this case it should. You might wonder by noon, although clouds should eventually break and temperatures head into the 70s on a south wind. A brief afternoon or evening gusty shower or storm is possible, as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies clear after the evening, and somewhat more seasonable temperatures roll into town. Lows make the 40s most spots. Perhaps 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

If everyone wasn’t already at home, I’d suggest Monday might be a day to play hookie. Hopefully you can still find a moment to take it in, with proper social distancing of course. Skies are largely clear as highs reach the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are out of the west. Confidence: Medium

