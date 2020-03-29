

Today’s daily digit

7/10: The afternoon warmth counteracts the rather dreary morning, and I plan to enjoy it!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy AM, partly sunny PM, shower/t’storm? Highs: Upper 60s to upper 70s.

Partly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 50s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

Early “blah-ness” gives way once a warm front pushes through from the south this afternoon. Should be a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy, within reason of course, although a late-day shower or storm is possible. The pleasantness lingers tomorrow with more sun and mild temperatures, before cooler temperatures and the chance of a few showers as a midweek storm system skirts by to the south.

Today (Sunday): After some early-morning fog, a light wind from the east keeps us cloudy into the early afternoon, with temperatures stuck in the 50s to near 60 and a light shower or two possible (especially north of the District). As we get into mid-to-late afternoon, a warm front pushing up from the south should turn skies partly sunny and lift temperatures through the 60s to highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s (coolest north and east of the Beltway, warmest south and west). A cold front isn’t far behind, though, bringing the chance of a few fast-moving late-afternoon showers or thunderstorms, which could be strong if we get enough sun. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds continue to diminish this evening and overnight, leaving us partly cloudy with a light wind from the west. Lows stay up in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): You may want to work with the windows open! It’s a bit cooler behind the front, but we should still get to the mid-60s to near 70 with partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be a noticeable breeze, coming from the west-northwest around 10-15 mph with gusts near 20-25 mph, during an otherwise nearly perfect spring day! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: With partly cloudy skies and slackening winds from the northwest, lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: High



A look ahead

Tuesday should start sunny, but with increasing clouds as the day wears on, as low pressure starts to pass by to our south. Much of the day should be dry, but some showers are possible late afternoon into Tuesday night, especially south of the District. Tuesday highs rise to the upper 50s to near 60 with Tuesday night lows falling into the 40s, perhaps cold enough to mix in a bit of snow or sleet with any showers. Confidence: Low-Medium

Without strong high pressure moving in behind the departing system, we’re left with a sort of “in between” day on Wednesday. Skies are probably on the cloudier side, with perhaps some occasional afternoon breaks of sun. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two, either. Temperatures are held down by the clouds and general malaise, stalling near 50 to the mid-50s for highs. Confidence: Low-Medium

