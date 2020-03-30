

Blossoms in Twinbrook on a sunny Sunday afternoon. (John Brighenti/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Setting aside the gusty breeze, a practically flawless spring day.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 65 to 69.

Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 65 to 69. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 40 to 45.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 40 to 45. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs: 55 to 59.

Forecast in detail

Unlike most of late winter and spring so far, temperatures won’t stray too much from normal this week. Despite somewhat cooler weather at times, we’ll make up for it with a lot of sunshine. Most days this week are dry and on the sunny side, with the exception of late Tuesday into Wednesday, and possibly Sunday.

Today (Monday): The week gets off to a nice start with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. In fact, high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s, maybe touching 70, are the warmest of the week. It may not feel that warm in the shade, with a gusty breeze from the northwest, topping 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezes ease overnight, but it’s on the chilly side. Under partly cloudy skies, lows range from near 40 in our cooler spots to around 45 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly sunny skies in the morning become cloudy in the afternoon, and we can’t totally rule out a little light rain — especially south of town. The increased cloud cover and winds from the north (at about 5 to 10 mph) hold highs to the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Some light rain and drizzle are likely as low pressure passes to our south. It’s raw and chilly, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Some light rain or drizzle could linger into Wednesday morning, but we may see some partial clearing in the afternoon. The air mass in place is cool, with highs only 50 to 55. Winds are light from the east. Clear to partly cloudy and cold at night with lows in the mid-30s in our colder spots to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Thursday through Saturday offers a wonderful stretch of early-April weather. We’ll have mostly sunny days with highs near 60 (which is right around average) and cool, crisp nights in the 30s in our colder spots (and perhaps some patchy frost) and 40 to 45 downtown. High clouds may start to increase late Saturday ahead of the next weather system. Confidence: Medium-High

We’ll have a chance of showers Saturday night and/or Sunday but, at the moment, they look like they would be mostly light and short-lived. When it’s not raining, which may be most of the time, it’s partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the 40s and highs 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium

