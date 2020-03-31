

Daffodils bloom in Rock Creek Park on Monday.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy, afternoon showers. Highs: 55-59.

Cloudy, afternoon showers. Highs: 55-59. Tonight: Cloudy, showers or light rain. Lows: 39-44.

Cloudy, showers or light rain. Lows: 39-44. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, shower chances. Highs: 52-57.

Forecast in detail

An area of low pressure passes to our south later today into tomorrow to complicate our midweek weather and put sunshine on the back burner as April begins. Skies should clear somewhat sufficiently by Thursday and Friday for partly to mostly sunny days and near normal high temperatures with cool overnight lows. The weekend brings another weather system that delivers clouds but not much rain until late in the period.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies this morning, with temperatures in the 40s lifting into the low 50s. Scattered showers are possible by mid- to late afternoon, particularly toward the south side of the area as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s. Light winds from the north and northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers or drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light winds from the east lend the air a damp, chilly feel. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some lingering light rain or drizzle is possible in the morning with cloudy skies, but partly to mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon could still yield a few scattered showers. Highs stay in the cool 50s as light winds blow from the northeast again at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall totals should be on the light side. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies start to clear out overnight, with lows in the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to the low 40s in the city. Patchy frost possible in outlying areas. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should feature brighter conditions, with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Thursday night turns quite cool again, with lows in the 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium

Friday finds sunny skies in the morning, but we may cloud up in the afternoon, with highs again in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

The first April weekend is shaping up to be a cloudy and cool one with some showers possible later Sunday into Sunday night. Highs range through the 60s, with lows Saturday night mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

