Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, cool, light shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Mostly to partly cloudy, cool, light shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 50s. Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Becoming mostly clear. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40. Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, rather breezy. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Forecast in detail

April begins with a stretch of mostly dry days, which should lead to some decent weather. That said, today’s on the cool and cloudy side before a rather breezy day tomorrow, followed by a bit of a warming trend into the weekend with lighter winds.

[April outlook: Lots of warm, nice days and near- to below-average rainfall]

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures struggle a bit today under mostly to partly cloudy skies, rising through the 40s this morning, only topping out in the mid- to upper 50s this afternoon. And feeling a touch cooler than that with a breeze from the north around 10 mph. Can’t rule out a light shower or sprinkle. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly clear this evening and overnight, and with a steady breeze from the northwest around 10 mph, lows fall to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our cool breeze from the northwest gets even stronger, gusting near or past 30 mph. So even with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs stall in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish a bit but remain steady from the northwest. Temperatures continue on the cool side with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Winds should ease up a bit Friday with light winds over the weekend and partly sunny skies throughout. Highs all three days should end up in the upper 50s to mid-60s, with just a slight chance of a shower late Sunday. Friday night and Saturday night lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

