

European model simulates storm off New England on Friday morning, driving strong winds down the East Coast.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: With outdoor time brief, we need some relief from this windy, chilly grief.

Express forecast

Today: Gusty winds, sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 54-58

Gusty winds, sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon. Highs: 54-58 Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows: 37-43

Clear and breezy. Lows: 37-43 Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, brisk winds. Highs: 58-62

Forecast in detail

For the next two days we are stuck in a “wind funnel” as a strong storm off the coast of New England drives nonstop winds from the north down the East Coast. But winds calm and temperatures warm just in time for the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): As soon as the sun rises, the winds build, coming from the northwest and gusting to around 30 mph. Sunshine is likely to fade as clouds build with the rising temperatures. Highs are only in the mid- to upper 50s and feel chillier with the breeze, gusting above 25 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds quickly fade in the evening but winds do not — they come from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph all night. Lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Friday): The winds from the north remain a constant, gusting to near 30 mph again. Skies are mainly sunny to start but bands of clouds are likely to roll through in the afternoon on the backside of the storm that remains well out to sea. Highs creep into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions should still afford a view of Venus in the western evening sky as it huddles with the Pleiades star cluster. North winds remain brisk. Lows range through the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday finally sees winds die down. Skies are partly cloudy, with mainly seasonable highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Partly sunny skies and nearly calm conditions make Sunday a welcome spring day. Highs in the mid-60s are the icing on the cake. Skies are clear overnight, with lows holding in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is even better as winds remain light, skies are mostly sunny and highs climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.