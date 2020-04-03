

Kids bike near Church of the Pilgrims on Wednesday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

6/10: Temperatures near Thursday’s readings, with slightly less wind. We just need to get outside early to cash in on sunshine levels.

Express forecast

Today: Still breezy. Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

Windiness calms after today and high temperatures may continue to go up, plateauing in the 70s by early week. We’ll see if clouds win tomorrow, though. A big ocean storm is driving our near-term weather as it re-approaches, getting slightly closer to us again.

Today (Friday): The earlier in the day you can get out for socially distanced air, the more sunshine you’re likely to experience. As northwesterly breeziness ramps back up by late morning, gusting a couple times around 25 mph, clouds start increasing. We may avoid fully overcast skies, but plentiful cloud cover is likely by late afternoon. As an upside, plentiful late day clouds help reduce some of the breeziness since less sun means less atmospheric stirring, in this case. Upper 50s to low 60s are again our likely high temperature range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Early northerly breezes near 15 mph calm a bit toward 5 mph before dawn. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions may bring a quick sprinkle or shower, but not really any need for toting rain gear. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Early, light northerly breezes during the day should nearly calm by afternoon. High temperatures are dependent on cloud cover levels, and this is the forecast confidence linchpin for the day. There’s a slight chance we see ample sunshine, boosting a few spots toward upper 60s. There’s also a slight chance for clouds dominating and keeping us in the upper 50s. Let’s split the difference for now and say near 60 degrees to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies may be mostly cloudy for much of the night. Winds look calm. By around dawn, temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Temperatures should warm nicely under partly sunny skies, and breezes should stay under control (perhaps nearly calm!). Temperatures get into the upper 60s most spots. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Most areas dip into the 40s but it may stay around 50 degrees for a low temperature downtown. Skies may stay mostly clear, helping atmospheric heat escape readily from Earth’s warmer surface (where we live!). Confidence: Medium

High temperatures top out around 70 degrees to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday despite some cloud cover. Sprinkles or a quick shower are possible Monday, while Tuesday could see more numerous showers and even some storms. Enjoy this springlike air, but don’t forget to respect social distancing while outside. It’s tempting to just exercise and relax as normal — don’t get complacent! Confidence: Medium

