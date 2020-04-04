

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Fairly standard early-April weather. Still near the dividing line between clouds and sun.

Express forecast

Today: Variably cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Variably cloudy. Highs: Near 60. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-40s to near 50.

Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-40s to near 50. Tomorrow: Partial sunshine. Highs: 62-67.

Forecast in detail

It’s not a bad weekend ahead. Nothing too notable weather wise. This time of year, that’s usually a good thing. Most locations should get near 60 today and into the 60s tomorrow. That’s as cool as it is into early next week, as temperatures tend to warm up each day in the near future.

Today (Saturday): We continue to sit near the edge of the cloud shield for the offshore storm. That could mean some cloudier moments, especially east of the city, but I’d expect a good deal of sun as well. High temperatures are within a few degrees of 60. Winds are lighter than recent days, blowing out of the north and north-northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: If not already on the clear side, skies trend clearer with the loss of sunlight. They should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy through the night. Lows range from about 43 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’ve finally ditched the ocean storm, but a little atmospheric wave is headed this way from the west. It means some periodic increase in clouds, plus the outside chance of a quick shower late. Winds are from the south and southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A weak front passes. It’s mainly a wind shift from south to northwest. Skies are partly cloudy as lows settle across the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds are rather numerous on Monday as the front stalls out nearby. I think we’re mostly or fully dry, but a quick shower isn’t impossible at this point. Highs are in the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

It’s similar into Tuesday, with clouds dominating but some sunny breaks also likely. There’s an increased chance for late-day showers or perhaps a storm, as highs head toward and past 70 in most spots. Confidence: Medium

