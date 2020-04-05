

A spectacular Saturday morning sunrise yesterday in D.C. (Martha Wilson via Twitter)

7/10: Considerable clouds and maybe a stray shower shouldn’t spoil a fairly mild day with highs well into the 60s to near 70.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, stray shower? Highs: 65-70.

Partly to mostly cloudy, stray shower? Highs: 65-70. Tonight: Chance of scattered light showers. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Chance of scattered light showers. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then increasing sun. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

The weekend (if that even matters anymore) finishes on a milder note. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70 should feel mighty nice for those looking to get out and go for a walk, with only the chance of a stray shower. The warmer air sticks around through much of the week, and we don’t have much of that pesky wind either. But we do see occasional chances for scattered light showers.

Today (Sunday): We may be brighter at times today, but clouds should still hold serve overall, with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. Thankfully though, ahead of the front our temperatures warm nicely, into and and through the 50s during the morning hours with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to near 70. That approaching front does mean we can’t rule out a sprinkle or stray shower. Winds are light from the south-southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Better chance of a few light showers after 6 p.m. or so this evening and overnight as the weak cold front comes through. With winds going calm and some lingering low-level moisture, I can’t rule out a few patches of fog toward morning. Expect lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Weak high pressure is slow to take control of the situation, so a few showers may linger during the morning with mostly cloudy skies. We should trend partly to mostly sunny by afternoon as the front pushes further to our south. Highs head for the mid-60s to near 70 once again with light winds from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are on the increase again during the evening as the front comes back toward us from the south, with some showers possible overnight. Winds from the south keep temperatures up, with lows only dipping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We continue to stay mild as we head into Tuesday, however with the front stalled nearby, skies are partly sunny at best and overcast at worst. Some more showers are possible as well, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Spotty showers may continue Tuesday night amid partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop to the mid-50s or so. Confidence: Medium

Low pressure passing nearby to our north on Wednesday helps to pull up an extra surge of warmth from the south. Unfortunately it also keeps the shower chances going. Highs should reach well into the 70s with partly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium