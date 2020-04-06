

Tulips on Sunday in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington. (angela n./Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: A very pretty spring day. Enjoy safely.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70.

Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers toward morning. Lows: 45 to 50.

Increasing clouds. Chance of showers toward morning. Lows: 45 to 50. Tomorrow: A few passing showers. Highs: Near 70.

Forecast in detail

The week opens up with the same mild weather pattern that we’ve enjoyed for many weeks, but it exits by Friday. Highs should be near or above 70 through Thursday, but then they cool to the 50s to near 60. We’ll see the chance of passing showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with maybe more of a soaking rain Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): This is certainly a candidate for the week’s nicest day. It’s partly to mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures and little chance of rain. Highs range from 65 to 70 with a light breeze from the north (about 10 mph). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase, and there’s a chance of showers toward morning. Lows range from 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A weak warm front lifting north over the region offers the chance of some passing showers — best chance in the morning. But it won’t rain all the time, and temperatures are once again pleasantly mild, with highs near 70. Light winds are from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely at times and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows range from 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is the week’s warmest day, but an approaching cold front may trigger a few showers or storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid- to upper 70s. Partly cloudy and turning cooler at night with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A second and stronger cold front passes through the area Thursday bringing another possible brief round of showers or possibly a thunderstorm. Highs should climb well into the 60s or even near 70 but fall back after the front passes. Turning much cooler Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The cooler weather is apparent on Friday as highs only reach the mid-50s, despite mostly sunny skies, and it’s quite breezy. After a cold start in the 30s, less wind and not quite as chilly on Saturday, with highs near 60. Confidence: Medium

By Sunday, we may see a soaking rain or just a chance of showers depending on the specifics of a possible storm system developing along an approaching cold front. Highs are probably near 60 but cooler if there’s steady rain. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.