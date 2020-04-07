

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and PM strong t-storms. Highs: 67-73.

Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and PM strong t-storms. Highs: 67-73. Tonight: More showers and t-storms. Lows: 54-59.

More showers and t-storms. Lows: 54-59. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, t-storm chance. Highs: 77-82.



Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 1

Forecast in detail

Warm weather embraces Washington for three more days. The warmth comes at the cost of showers at times and even a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the overnight hours. Wednesday should bring the peak warmth with temperatures reaching the low 80s in many spots. A strong cold front Thursday sends lows tumbling back down to the 30s and 40s. Some western to northwestern suburbs and exurbs could see some late-season frost by Saturday morning. Daytime weather looks bright, with sunny skies especially Friday and Saturday before rain returns Easter Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy skies today with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly later in the day. Most of the day should be dry as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a few peeks of sun. Some afternoon and evening thunderstorms could be severe, with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail. Winds stay light southwesterly outside of any storms. Rain totals range from just a trace to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts in any storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening showers and thunderstorms could deliver heavy rain or strong, damaging winds as skies stay cloudy overnight with relatively milder temperatures. Rain/storm chances continue overnight. Light breezes from the south with lows in the middle to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along with a small chance of a scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Winds pick up from the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph at times and around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from 50 to 60 (warmest in the city). Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday features a cold front moving through toward midday. Morning temperatures should climb into the 60s to low 70s as showers sweep across the area from midmorning through midafternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool during the afternoon, even though the sun may break out as winds turn northwesterly.

Thursday night continues to be breezy and colder with lows ranging from the upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the middle 40s right in the city, but wind chills make it feel colder. Confidence: Medium

Friday brings back the sun, but temperatures struggle as highs hold in the middle to upper 50s. Breezy conditions and dry air will blow that pollen around. Friday night looks mostly clear and cold with calmer winds and lows from the middle 30s in the outer suburbs (patchy frost possible) to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts on the cool side with mostly sunny skies Saturday as highs reach to about 60 degrees. Clouds increase Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Easter Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with showers developing as highs move into the 60s. The rain could become heavier toward Sunday night, depending on the track of a low-pressure system. Confidence: Low-Medium

