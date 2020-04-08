

8/10: Morning showers and maybe a storm clear out fairly fast, leaving us partly to mostly sunny and breezy as we make a run at 80 degrees.

Express forecast

Today: Showers exit early, then increasing sun and breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Showers exit early, then increasing sun and breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80. Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, diminishing winds. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Mostly to partly clear, diminishing winds. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s. Tomorrow: Morning into midday showers, then partly sunny and gusty. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

An active weather pattern persists through the forecast period, starting with some showers and maybe a storm early this morning, and then turning breezy as afternoon highs surge well into the 70s to near 80. Could see more showers tomorrow with gusty afternoon winds, followed by a cool and windy Friday. The weekend brings lighter winds and decently mild afternoons, with another chance of rain later on Easter Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): More showers and maybe a thunderstorm moving through from north to south early this morning. They should be clear of our area by 9 a.m. or so, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies and just a chance of an isolated shower or storm through the rest of the day. Temperatures rise into the 60s during the morning hours before surging to afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80, with breezy winds from the northwest gusting near 20 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening and overnight with mostly clear skies through much of the night. Lows settle in the upper 40s to mid-50s with clouds increasing again overnight or toward morning. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies are mostly cloudy as another cold front approaches from the west, with showers and a thunderstorm possible during the morning into midday. Temperatures reach the mid-60s to near 70, but cool off during the afternoon behind the front, as winds gust from the northwest near or past 40 mph with partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish a bit but remain breezy through the night. Temperatures cool off considerably with mostly clear skies, dropping down to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High



A look ahead

Winds turn gusty again on Friday, making for a rather cool day with highs only in the 50s under partly sunny skies, and wind chills probably only reaching the 40s. Still breezy despite overall diminishing winds Friday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

We’re under the influence of high pressure Saturday into Saturday night with mostly clear skies and light winds. Saturday highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60, followed by Saturday night lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Another system approaching from the southwest brings increasing clouds Sunday, with highs in the 60s and rain possible by the afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.