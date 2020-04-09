

Radar courtesy MyRadar

* Wind advisory 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Temperatures aren’t bad, but howling winds follow a rocky, stormy start.

Express forecast

Today: Showers and storms possible through midday. Windy. Highs: 65 to 70.

Showers and storms possible through midday. Windy. Highs: 65 to 70. Tonight: Breezy and much colder. Lows: 36 to 40.

Breezy and much colder. Lows: 36 to 40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs: 50 to 55.

Forecast in detail

Gusty showers and storms are likely to kick off the day and are followed by windy conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures tumble tonight into Friday, which feels more like March. Saturday and the better part of Easter Sunday look good before stormy conditions return Sunday night into Monday.

Today (Thursday): We’re likely to see a round of showers and storms between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., sweeping across the region from west to east. Locally, heavy rain and strong winds are possible, although the activity may lose some intensity as it barrels eastward. Through early afternoon, some additional scattered showers and storms could also flare up. Temperatures may come close to 70 through midday, but then fall off during the afternoon as winds crank up, gusting in the 40 to 50 mph range. Confidence: Medium-High



Wind gusts simulated by the high-resolution NAM model at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy, and noticeably colder. Temperatures steadily fall to between 35 and 40, and it feels colder with winds from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): A storm gathering strength over Maine continues to drive strong winds from the northwest through the region, along with chilly air. Highs only reach 50 to 55, and it feels like the 40s, despite plenty of sun. Those winds are sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with some gusts over 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High



European model shows intensifying storm over Maine on Friday morning, driving strong winds southward.

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear and winds diminish somewhat. Our colder areas are likely to fall to near freezing, while mid- to upper 30s are likely elsewhere. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The forecast for most of the weekend is favorable. After a cold start on Saturday, highs shoot for 60 under sunny skies, and winds are light. Some increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows near 40. On Sunday, despite considerable cloud cover, most of the day should be dry. However, we can’t rule out some showers or storms late in the day, with highs near 65. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night into Monday is potentially stormy with the chance for waves of heavy rain and/or strong to severe storms. The details are still coming into focus, so stay tuned for updates. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.