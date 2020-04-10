

Wind gusts possible on Friday in the Washington area. (Pivotal Weather)

* Wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Freeze watch for western suburbs tonight *

5/10: Partly cloudy with continued wind. Not too bad? Hope wind chills get out of morning 30s and into the 40s ASAP.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

A storm near Maine slowly pulls away into Canada, but drives chilly west-northwesterly winds into our region for one more day. The we get some wind reprieve until a storm approaches with rain likely late Sunday into Monday. There could be some more damaging weather to deal with, as well.

Today (Friday): It’s still windy, with westerly gusts around 40 mph in the region. Wind chills around sunrise are right near the freezing mark (32 degrees). Bundle up! We do get the thermometer near 50 degrees to mid-50s by late afternoon but the “warmest” our wind chills get is mid-40s or so. Sunshine may get muted in the morning to midday by passing clouds — perhaps even a quick shower with a few frozen graupel pellets? Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear and winds slowly drop. Evening gusts near 25 mph should calm toward 10 mph by dawn. Coldest areas north and west of the Beltway may indeed fall to near the 32 degree freezing mark (sorry, gardeners). Mid- to upper 30s are most likely in much of the area, though, so perhaps covering up the most sensitive plants will do the trick. Frost chances look very low. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Improvement. Sunnier skies and calmer northwesterly wind gusts, likely staying under 20 mph. Late afternoon high temperatures should try for the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds ever so slightly and slowly increase. Near dawn there’s a slight chance for a sprinkle. Low temperatures may range from the upper 30s to mid-40s (downtown). Confidence: Medium



Cardozo High School under clearer skies, windier conditions on Thursday. (Clif Burns/Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: Variable cloud cover with a mix of sunshine and clouds through midday, but we may turn mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. A shower is possible near sunset, perhaps even a quick rumble of thunder. High temperatures near 70 to mid-70s look most likely at this time, but stay tuned for small forecast tweaks. We may also have breezier conditions return again. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Showers with periods of steady rain and storms are possible. We will keep you posted if a flooding threat or severe thunderstorm threat develops, which right now seems it would be centered on the pre-dawn through sunrise period or so. Please check back as we get closer. Temperatures may only briefly dip in the mid- to upper 50s as a southerly wind turns us slightly balmy. Confidence: Low-Medium

Slightly muggy with showers and thunderstorms Monday, especially in the morning. Strong southwesterly winds help boost our late afternoon high temperatures into the upper 70s to perhaps low 80s. If clouds do not clear during the afternoon, they may subtract a few degrees of warmth. Remember to respect everyone’s physical distance if outside later in the day. Confidence: Low-Medium

We dry out under partly sunny skies Tuesday, with a steady but gentler breeze. It’s noticeably chillier with high temperatures slowly making their way up to the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. You may need a warm layer if out early on an errand! Confidence: Low-Medium

