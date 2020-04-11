

A blustery grocery run on Friday. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Not far from normal and warmer than recent days. Still a bit much in the way of wind to go bigger.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight: A few showers possible after midnight. Lows: Near 40 to the upper 40s.

A few showers possible after midnight. Lows: Near 40 to the upper 40s. Tomorrow: AM showers possible. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

Compared to the last few days, the weekend’s looking rather nice. Today we’re still on the cool side of normal. Tomorrow we head for the warm side. Any rain risks before the work week starts are minimal. We could have a stormy Monday, though.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the day. Winds are down compared to recent days, but they don’t die off completely. I think it’s enough for the strong sun to counteract and make it rather comfortable most of the time. Southwest winds peak around 15 mph from the south-southwest, weakening later in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight, although we may eke out a clear evening. There could be a few showers after midnight and toward dawn. Nothing that drops much. Lows are near 40 in the colder spots to the upper 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): A couple showers may linger into the morning, but I think most of the day is dry. There are more clouds than sun. Maybe not much more. It’s not impossible an isolated storm pops up late in the day, but that should mainly stay west. Highs are in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are from the south around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are possible through the night. The most likely time for something stronger comes as we get toward the sunrise period. There’s plenty of question whether whatever storm line forms west will make it here, but there is a better chance than normal. If it does, some gusty damaging winds and perhaps even a tornado become possible. Lows settle in the 50s. Confidence:Medium

A look ahead

The storm system we’ve been watching has slowed down a bit in closing. So in addition to the early-morning gusty shower and storm threat, we could see another risk develop in the afternoon Monday as the cold front approaches. It’s a bit up in the air how much we can destabilize after morning activity, but worth keeping in mind for now. Any of those storms could turn strong to severe, if they develop. Temperatures rise to near or above 80. Confidence: Low-Medium

Cooler air and wind return for Tuesday. Behind the big storm system, temperatures are back in the mid-50s to near 60 for highs. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, but winds are likely to be very gusty again. We could be looking at some wind advisories and the like once we get closer. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.