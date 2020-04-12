

Bright skies yesterday over Massachusetts Ave. in the District. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Warming nicely, with only some cloudier periods and an increasing afternoon breeze holding us back.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, light shower? Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Partly sunny, light shower? Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s. Tonight: Showers and storms. Lows: Near 60 to low 60s.

Showers and storms. Lows: Near 60 to low 60s. Tomorrow: Showers and storms, possibly severe. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80

Forecast in detail

Some sunshine along with warming temperatures make for a very nice Sunday. But a potent storm system threatening severe weather weather across the South today sends rain our way later this evening and overnight, with a chance of our own strong to severe storms on Monday with gusty winds. Cooler air surges in as we head toward midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): As high pressure continues to shift eastward off the coast, low pressure starts to intensify over the south-central U.S. Between them we’ve got a pretty nice day locally. Partly sunny morning skies lift temperatures into the 50s and 60s, while an increasing afternoon breeze from the south pushes highs to the upper 60s to mid-70s, even as clouds may increase mid-to-late afternoon. Can’t rule out an afternoon light shower or sprinkle. Those southerly afternoon winds occasionally gust 20 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still the chance of an early-evening light shower or sprinkle. But then rain chances increase after 8 p.m. or so as a surge of moisture arrives, with steadier rain and occasional downpours possible late evening and overnight, perhaps producing a quick half-inch or more of rain. We could see a line of stronger storms move through around 5 to 8 a.m., although there’s a chance the worst of these passes south of the area. Temperatures stay up around 60 to the low 60s with that gusty wind from the south. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Multiple lines of showers and storms (with breaks in between) are possible during the morning into mid-afternoon, starting with that first one around 5 to 8 a.m. The latest model data suggests that storms later in the morning into afternoon (around 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) have the best chance of turning severe, fueled by temperatures heading for highs in the mid-70s to near 80 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. These storms have the potential for damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Outside of storms winds are strong as well, gusting from the south and southwest around 40-50 mph with some scattered power outages possible. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: The cold front moves through by dinner time and those winds swing around out of the west-northwest, slackening off some during the evening and especially overnight. We’ll see clearing skies during the evening and overnight as high pressure tries to squeeze in from the west. Temperatures drop off behind the front with overnight lows down to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Colder air is coming, but it doesn’t come all at once, so Tuesday still looks pleasant. A bit of a breeze may linger but it’s noticeably lighter. Mostly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy later in the day as a little disturbance closes in. As we’ve said it’s cooler, but with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, not unbearably so. Some showers seem likely Tuesday evening or overnight, even some snow showers out toward the mountains, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A few showers may linger into the morning hours on Wednesday with plenty of clouds, but we should start to see some brighter skies in the afternoon. That doesn’t help temperatures much, though, as they struggle toward highs only near or a little past 50 with a cool breeze from the north. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.