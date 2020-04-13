

Radar courtesy MyRadar

* Wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for gusts up to 55 mph | High wind warning for areas east of the District for gusts to 60 mph *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: High winds and possible severe storms. Stay home and stay weather aware. Jason, CWG

Express forecast

Today: Very windy, waves of showers/storms through mid-afternoon. Highs: 74 to 78.

Very windy, waves of showers/storms through mid-afternoon. Highs: 74 to 78. Tonight: Clearing, windy, colder. Lows: 40 to 45.

Clearing, windy, colder. Lows: 40 to 45. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54 to 58.

Forecast in detail

The same storm system that triggered deadly severe storms in the South Sunday charges through the Washington region today, unleashing fierce winds and waves of storms. Some storms could produce damaging winds, hail and even a tornado. Much cooler air follows in the storm’s wake with highs mostly in the 50s until Friday or Saturday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.



Capital Weather Gang Storm level threat 2

Today (Monday): At least two waves of showers and storms barrel across the region, the first early this morning and the second around midday. Scattered areas of severe weather may be embedded within these waves, including torrential rain, damaging wind gusts, hail and perhaps a tornado. The midday storms may be more intense, especially if there’s a break between the waves, and the sun comes out to destabilize the atmosphere.

While severe storms are likely to be hit or miss, everyone will experience strong winds, especially between mid-morning and mid-afternoon, when gusts could exceed 50 mph (and up to 60 mph in the mountains and from near the Bay to Eastern Shore). Storms should clear the region by around 3 or 4 p.m., with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium



Forecast peak gusts through Monday evening from the National Weather Service.

Tonight: Skies clear, and it’s quite breezy, especially during the evening. Winds do ease some overnight, with lows 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the calm after the storm. We’ll have lots of sunshine (though some high clouds increase late in the day), light winds from the northwest (around 10 mph), and highs in the upper 50s. This is cooler than normal (the average high is up to 67 degrees) but should feel refreshing. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with rain developing between around 9 p.m. and midnight. It may actually turn chilly enough in the higher elevations to our west and northwest for the rain to mix with some wet snow. Lows range from near 40 downtown to the mid-30s in our cooler spots. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Some showers may linger Wednesday morning, possibly mixed with snow in our colder areas, but skies should partially clear in the afternoon. It’s on the chilly side, with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy and cold at night, with lows in the 30s. Our colder areas could see frost or freeze advisories put into effect. Confidence: Medium

Thursday and Friday bring a mix of clouds and sun and still cooler than normal temperatures. Highs Thursday are in the mid-to-upper 50s and closer to 60 on Friday. Thursday night’s lows dip into the 30s and, by Friday night, we have our next chance of showers, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

The weekend weather seems to be shaping up reasonably well. Both days should be partly to mostly sunny, with highs near 60 Saturday and into the mid- to upper 60s by Sunday. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.