

Kevin Brennan records a flooded King Street after heavy rains moved through Alexandria on Monday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Tranquil Tuesday after a manic Monday.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 54-59.

Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 54-59. Tonight: Rain (again). Lows: 35-40.

Rain (again). Lows: 35-40. Tomorrow: Morning rain, then clearing. Highs: 53-58.

Forecast in detail

After a chaotic Monday, today offers a drier and cooler respite with more sunshine before another weather system brings rain tonight into Wednesday morning. That event should start to clear the area later Wednesday morning, allowing sunshine to sneak back for the afternoon. Thursday is the pick of this week with mostly sunny skies, although temperatures will remain somewhat cooler than average with highs in the 50s. (The average high temperature for this time of year is in the 60s.) The weekend looks trickier, with some warmer weather, but more clouds and shower chances.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day with some light breezes from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs should reach the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will increase by mid-to-late afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: A cool rain develops this evening and could become moderate at times after midnight. Lows range from the middle 30s to about 40 right in the city. Light northerly winds are expected. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Rain should end from northwest to southeast in the early to mid-morning range. A few spots in the far northwest and western suburbs could see some snow mixed with the raindrops. Total rainfall may range from a tenth to a half-inch around the area. Some clearing is possible by midday, with partly sunny conditions taking over by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Light north winds will continue at about 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and still on the cool side with lows in the outer suburbs in the lower to middle 30s to near 40 in the city. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday is on track to be our best day of the week, thanks to mostly sunny skies. However, highs will still be mainly in the upper 50s to around 60. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the low 30s in the outer suburbs and to the low 40s in the city under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Friday finally turns a bit warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 60s as partly sunny skies give way to mostly cloudy conditions by the afternoon, along with the chance of showers developing due to a frontal boundary approaching the area. Friday night will keep clouds around along with a chance of showers, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Confidence is lower regarding the weekend forecast as periodic low pressure areas could ride a stalled frontal boundary into the area with clouds and showers at times. For now, the best thinking is there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered shower chances through the time period. Highs on Saturday will be cooler, topping out near 60, and then temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 60s for Sunday. Lows on Saturday night will stick to the script by dipping down into the 40s yet again. Confidence: Low

