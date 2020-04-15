

Colorful early-morning sky yesterday over the Duke Ellington Bridge in D.C. (Jeanne McVey via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Late morning and afternoon sun helps to salvage the day after a cloudy, cool and damp start, though highs only in the 50s don’t exactly have us jumping for joy.

Express forecast

Today: Showers ending, becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50s.

Forecast in detail

With the jet stream suppressed to the south in more of a winter-like posture, we’ll see temperatures continue to run noticeably cooler than average for this time of year, perhaps warming closer to normal by the end of the weekend. Even with the chill, we still should see decent windows of time each day to get outside for some sunshine and fresh air despite showers at times.

Today (Wednesday): The showers should dissipate by 8 a.m. or so with early-to-mid morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny late morning into the afternoon, with highs in the 50s and a bit of a breeze from the northwest around 10 mph. So a cool day, but should feel decent to get outside in the sun during the warmest part of the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy as another cold front approaches. Slight chance of an overnight rain or snow shower as lows drop to the 30s to near 40, several degrees colder than our average mid-April lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds are breezy at times from the northwest with some gusts near 30 mph. Otherwise we’re partly sunny and continued cool with highs in the mid-50s. Again, you may want to plan your outdoor time for the warmest part of the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish during the evening and overnight. Temperatures again dip considerably below normal for this time of year, with lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday trends a bit warmer with partly sunny morning skies and a developing breeze from the south, which helps helps afternoon highs to the upper 50s and low 60s. Shower chances then return during the afternoon into Friday night as low pressure moves through, with Friday night lows falling back into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend will probably get mixed reviews. Showers could linger Saturday morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Should be a breezy and cool day with highs only in the 50s and Saturday night lows in the 40s. Sunday morning looks dry, but then more showers possible Sunday afternoon into evening. Sunday highs should push into the 60s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.