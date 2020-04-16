

Pink Dogwood in bloom Wednesday. (John Brighenti/Flickr)

5/10: An extended April fool seems the rule; this string of days is too cool.

Express forecast

Today: Clearing with gusty winds. Highs: 52-56

Tonight: Increasing clouds and calming winds. Lows: 32-38

Tomorrow: Showers possible, mainly in afternoon. Highs: 59-63

Forecast in detail

Spring warmth is taking a break this week with cooler than normal conditions until early next week. Of the next several days, Sunday looks the best. Today is blustery, while light showers are likely to develop late Friday and continue into early Saturday. At least the showers keep the pollen in check and gardens happy.

Today (Thursday): Clouds should diminish in the early dawn with mainly sunny conditions by midday. Breezes from the northwest gusting as high as 30 mph make highs in the low-to-mid 50s feel fairly chilly. These temperatures are about 15 degrees below normal. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening is a starry one but clouds increase after midnight. Breezes calm fairly quickly, allowing temperatures to drop off quickly. Lows are mainly in the mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds thicken through the day and a brief shower or two is possible in the afternoon. Southerly breezes usher in somewhat milder air, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are likely through the night but amounts are mainly on the light side, potentially .25 to .50 inches. Breezes are very light and lows settle in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Showers are likely to linger well into Saturday morning but should taper off around midday with some partial clearing in the afternoon. Winds pick up from the northwest, ushering in another surge of cool air. Highs hold mainly in the mid-50s (upper 50s if clearing happens earlier). Skies clear and winds calm overnight, allowing lows to drop to the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday early risers finally get a chance to see Mars, Saturn and Jupiter all lined up in the eastern predawn sky. Mostly sunny skies and light breezes make highs in the low to mid-60s a delight. Clouds increase overnight, with lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A storm approaches from the south on Monday and looks like it tracks close enough to put the area under the northern edge of the rain shield. For now amounts look to be light, but any shift farther north and a more substantial soaking is likely. Highs should be mainly mid- to upper 50s (low 60s if the storm stays south. Confidence: Low

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.