* Freeze warning until 9 a.m. *

5/10: A bit milder than Thursday but increasing afternoon ☁ bring a chance of a sprinkle or shower by late day or toward sunset.

Express forecast

Today: Sprinkle/shower chance late. Breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

Don’t like the weather? Just wait a day (or night)! Temperatures and conditions are on a bit of a mini-roller coaster in the coming stretch, but slowly we warm toward 70 degrees or higher by Tuesday. We just have to get through a few periods of rain chances and clouds moving through — nothing that lasts long!

Today (Friday): Morning sunshine yields to increasing clouds by afternoon. Most sprinkles or showers try to stay to our north, but don’t be surprised by a few drops the closer we get to sunset. High temperatures are a bit milder, in the upper 50s to low 60s — although wind chills may feel a couple degrees cooler with southerly breezes gusting near 20 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower chances increase with time. A period of steadier rain can’t be ruled out, especially near and around sunrise (before 6:30 a.m. now!). A tenth to a half-inch of rain is possible. Southwesterly breezes generally stay under 15 mph. Low temperatures do not fall too much, bottoming out around 50 degrees downtown, perhaps some mid-40s outside of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Any steady rain should dwindle after sunrise, becoming intermittent passing showers at most. We should even begin to clear out by midday, although high temperatures get capped in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees by northwesterly winds gusting near 25 mph. A tenth of an inch of additional rain is possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies clear and northwesterly winds calm, allowing heat to efficiently escape from the Earth’s surface. This means a noticeable chill, as low temperatures drop into the mid-30s to around 40 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Clear skies appear likely to start. At sunrise, do try to glance at the moon in the eastern sky with Mars, Saturn and Jupiter clustered together. Clouds may build by late afternoon, but so far we have only a slight chance of a late-day shower or sprinkle. Southwesterly breezes might blow 10 to 15 mph as afternoon high temperatures try to top out in the range of 62 to 69 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: It’s mostly cloudy with shower chances all night. Rain could become steadier after midnight if a coastal storm is close enough. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Breezes might remain light. Confidence: Low-Medium

A rainy storm system tries to move out of the broader region on Monday, with some afternoon drying and clearing possible. Stay tuned as we get closer, since we need to monitor the storm track closely. We could have more of the day be subject to a soaking rain with fairly small track shifts. Moderate breezes may make mid-50s to around 60 degrees feel a bit chilly and clammy. Confidence: Low

It’s sunnier, warmer and windier on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s possible. Just hold on to your hat if westerly breezes gust up again, perhaps near 25 mph. Forecast tweaks are possible as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

