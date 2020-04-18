

Radar courtesy MyRadar

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: The back half of the day is pretty decent, except for the wind.

Express forecast

Today: Rain ending, clearing and gusty. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Forecast in detail

We’ve got the typical roller coaster of spring weather ahead, although the general trend is upward when it comes to daytime temperatures. A weak storm that passed to our north last night dragged another cold front through the area. That means today is on the cool side, and so is tonight. But as the jet stream remains active, it’s only a matter of time until something new is at our door.

Today (Saturday): If you’re up on the early side, you may catch the tail end of the most sustained rain of the overnight event. By midmorning it should be in southern Maryland or moving away entirely, but a few showers could linger into the midday. In general, clearing skies are the story during the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds make highs in the mid-50s to around 60 feel chillier than that. Winds are sustained around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts past 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We saw what clear skies and calm winds can do the other night. It’s similar here but perhaps not as cold as far as the air mass goes. Some spots still seem likely to end up frosty as lows settle to near freezing in the colder outer ’burbs to near or a bit above 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day may start with a good deal of sunshine. Clouds approaching from the west likely keep the sunny period short. With broad southerly flow taking over, highs head well into the 60s. Mid-60s seems like a decent target for now. The odds of a few showers grow toward sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A storm system gathering strength to our south and headed out to sea comes close enough that we need to keep an eye on it. If it backs toward us at all, odds of rain could go up in short notice. For now, it seems like most of that stays south and east, but some showers are possible locally. Lows settle across the 40s. Confidence: Medium



The Vietnam Veterans Memorial earlier in the week. (angela n./Flickr)

A look ahead

The storm system sliding offshore remains close enough that we need to keep an eye out for a deteriorating forecast on Monday. For now it does seem mainly like a brush. As such, a few more raindrops could fall into the midday or afternoon, especially to our east. Winds pick up with time as well, as highs reach the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tuesday has nice day written all over it. Skies are sunny and highs head for the mid-to-upper 60s. Since all days are the same now, maybe treat it as a Saturday? Confidence: Medium

