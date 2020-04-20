

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Afternoon breaks in the clouds try to make up for gloomy morning.

Express forecast

Today: Some morning light rain, mostly south. Gradual afternoon clearing. Highs: Near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 38 to 45.

Mostly clear. Lows: 38 to 45. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, gusty afternoon showers. Highs: Near 65.

Forecast in detail

Four different weather systems pass close to the region this week, bringing frequent rain chances; the first this morning (mostly south of the District), the second Tuesday afternoon, the third Thursday into Friday, and perhaps a fourth Saturday afternoon into Sunday. We’ll have some nice sunny weather between these weather systems, but temperatures are generally a little cooler than average for a second straight week.

Today (Monday): A storm passes well southeast of our region, but close enough for some spotty light rain, mostly in the southern part of our region. Many areas may end up staying dry despite a lot of cloud cover through the morning. By afternoon, the storm exits the North Carolina Outer Banks allowing skies to brighten. Highs are generally near 60 with winds from the north around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds allow for a chilly night. Lows range from the mid- to upper 30s in our colder spots to near 45 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day gets off to a promising start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rapidly climbing toward 60 degrees by midday. However, a sharp cold front sweeps through between midday and late afternoon with some fast-moving gusty showers and perhaps a bit of thunder. A little small hail is even possible in a few showers/storms. Highs are in the mid-60s, with winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clearing skies, windy, and cold. Lows dip into the mid- to upper 30s with wind chills near freezing. Confidence: High



Cloudy skies on the Blue Mash trail near Brookville, Md., Sunday. (John Brighenti/Flickr)

A look ahead

Lots of sunshine on Wednesday and one of the week’s nicer days, with highs near 60 and gradually diminishing winds. Mostly clear and chilly on Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday become unsettled and potentially quite wet. Clouds increase Thursday and showers become possible during the afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Rain is likely Thursday night into the first half of Friday and may be heavy at times, with lows in the 50s. Rain pulls away during the second half of Friday, which could feature a nice afternoon with highs in the 60s. Mostly clear Friday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is a mixed bag. The first half of Saturday should be dry but the risk of showers and possible thunderstorms increases in the afternoon, with highs in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms may continue at times Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s not yet clear whether the storm system then quickly exits or lingers through the day Sunday, so it may end up damp and gray or sunshine could ultimately emerge. Highs should be around 60 or perhaps a little warmer if the sun comes out in the afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium