5/10: Warmer weather is fine, but gusty afternoon thunderstorms cross the line.

Express forecast

Today: Morning shower; windy storms in the afternoon. Highs: 65 to 69.

Morning shower; windy storms in the afternoon. Highs: 65 to 69. Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder. Lows: 34 to 40.

Clearing, breezy and colder. Lows: 34 to 40. Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: 58 to 62.

Forecast in detail

An active spring pattern keeps the weather changing fairly quickly from day-to-day through this week into the weekend. Today is our warmest day, but watch out for scattered thunderstorms during the early to midafternoon that could bring some gusty winds (perhaps reaching severe criteria), downpours and small hail before temperatures cool again tonight. Breezy conditions continue tomorrow with cooler temperatures and sunshine, but clouds are quick to return again Thursday and Friday.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny initially before clouds and some scattered showers roll through during mid- to late morning. Skies are variable into the afternoon when one to two lines of thunderstorms may move through the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s by early afternoon. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph switch to the west in the afternoon and blow stronger at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph or higher, especially around storms. Rainfall totals range from one-tenth to a quarter-inch but could be heavier in some downpours. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Becoming clear, breezy and somewhat chilly again as lows dive into the 30s to near 40. Winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the evening diminish to 5 to 10 mph by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine returns to dominate the day, but temperatures run cooler than average as highs only hit the upper 50s to low 60s by afternoon. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts offer some wind chill in the morning especially, but the warm sun angle this time of year helps offset that. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase again with lows in the 40s along with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday is cloudy with morning showers, afternoon rain, and highs ranging through the low to mid-60s. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times Thursday evening into Thursday night as lows dip into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Friday sees continued rain in the morning that should ease up by midday, with some partial sunshine by the afternoon as highs work toward the mid- to upper 60s. Mostly clear and cooler Friday night, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts on the drier side Saturday morning with partly sunny skies, but showers and possibly a thunderstorm arrive later in the afternoon as highs reach the mid-60s. Rain and embedded thunderstorms continue Saturday night and could be moderate to heavy at times. Showers linger Sunday morning, with possible clearing and breezy weather Sunday afternoon as highs get into the low to mid-60s. This is still below average for the final weekend of April. Confidence: Low-Medium

