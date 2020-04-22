

A sunny start yesterday morning at Rock Creek Park in the District. (Jeanne McVey via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: The sun is quite nice, but temperatures continue to struggle below average, with an occasionally gusty breeze as well.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60. Tonight: Increasing clouds, diminishing winds. Lows: 40s

Increasing clouds, diminishing winds. Lows: 40s Tomorrow: Chance of showers early, then rain likely. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

Plenty of sun today should feel pretty nice, even with a gusty breeze. But honestly, not the most uplifting of forecasts for all of us stuck at home and craving some spring 70s and sunshine. We’re stuck with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, with no 70s likely in our near future. Plus we’ve got significant chances of rain tomorrow into the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and breezy today, with winds from the west-northwest around 10-15 mph, and some gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures rise from the 30s into the 40s this morning, with afternoon highs heading for the upper 50s to near 60, though feeling a bit cooler than that with the breeze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening and overnight while clouds increase as our next system approaches from the west. Lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): A chance of showers arrives by mid- to late morning, with periods of rain likely through the afternoon, as a sprawling low-pressure system overtakes the area. Overcast skies limit highs to the upper 50s to low 60s, with a breeze from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Periods of rain continue through much of the night as low pressure lumbers through the area. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rain may linger into Friday morning, but we should dry out later Friday morning and into the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy as winds turn breezy from the northwest with afternoon highs in the 60s. Clearing skies Friday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Not your ideal quarantine weekend as another large low-pressure system brings more periods of rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. With the rain and plenty of clouds, Saturday and Sunday highs stall in the low to mid-60s. Saturday night lows dip to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.