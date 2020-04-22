Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and breezy today, with winds from the west-northwest around 10-15 mph, and some gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures rise from the 30s into the 40s this morning, with afternoon highs heading for the upper 50s to near 60, though feeling a bit cooler than that with the breeze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish this evening and overnight while clouds increase as our next system approaches from the west. Lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A chance of showers arrives by mid- to late morning, with periods of rain likely through the afternoon, as a sprawling low-pressure system overtakes the area. Overcast skies limit highs to the upper 50s to low 60s, with a breeze from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Periods of rain continue through much of the night as low pressure lumbers through the area. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rain may linger into Friday morning, but we should dry out later Friday morning and into the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy as winds turn breezy from the northwest with afternoon highs in the 60s. Clearing skies Friday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium