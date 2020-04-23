

Radar courtesy MyRadar

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Take your walk in the morning, don’t try to wait. Showers come in the afternoon and it may be too late.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy with showers developing by late afternoon. Highs: 60-64

Cloudy with showers developing by late afternoon. Highs: 60-64 Tonight: Rain, occasionally moderate. Lows: 50-54

Rain, occasionally moderate. Lows: 50-54 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with mostly morning showers. Highs: 61-65

Forecast in detail

The good news is it that rain may hold off for a good part of today and pause during the day Saturday. The bad news is that shower risks are otherwise frequent through Sunday night as two formidable storm systems track through the region. Two inches or so of rain could fall over the next four days.

Today (Thursday): Clouds roll in this morning and hold tight through the day. The storm is still far back in the Midwest but a few stray showers may surge out ahead. Any steadier rain showers likely hold off until the mid-to-late afternoon. Winds are mainly light and from the southeast. Highs reach the lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers become steady rain in the evening. Some moderate downpours are a good bet. Rain totals are likely to end up around an inch on average from this event. Breezes remain light from the southeast. Lows hold in the lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are likely to remain active in the morning but should gradually taper off in the afternoon. The real question is how much do we warm up. If the storm takes a more southerly track drawing in winds from the north, highs may struggle to escape the 50s. But if storm tracks more to the north, it may allow for more of a southerly wind flow and highs into the upper 60s. For now lower 60s is the best bet. Winds increase during the day with some gusts topping 25 mph in the afternoon making it uncomfortable in any event. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A stray early evening shower is possible but most of the night is just cloudy. Northerly breezes quickly diminish. Lows settle in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium



Rainfall forecast through Friday night from the National Weather Service.

A look ahead

Saturday should remain dry most of the day but clouds are still plentiful as another storm approaches. Showers could develop by late afternoon but more likely at night. Highs should reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Steady rainfall is most likely to begin late Saturday night when lows are mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

Once again the exact storm track will be crucial to Sunday’s weather. Showers are likely to be a threat throughout the day and could again produce an inch or more if the track stays south as expected. If the track shifts farther north, showers will be less frequent and generally lighter. Highs should hit the upper 50s to lower 60s. The shower threat tapers off in the evening but clouds linger through much of the night. Lows fall to the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday finally sees clearing skies but it is marred by gusty winds. Highs only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.