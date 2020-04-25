

Today’s daily digit

6/10: Not bad, but we’re in prime season for perfect spring conditions, and this is not that.

Express forecast

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 60 to the mid-60s.

Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 60 to the mid-60s. Tonight: Evening showers and overnight rain. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Evening showers and overnight rain. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow: Rain departing, but showers possible. Highs: 63-70.

Forecast in detail

It’s been a wet April locally, and that’s set to continue with more rain on the way tonight into Sunday. It’s another rain where the heaviest falls at night, but since we’ve seen so much recently, flooding could become an issue in a few spots. Other than a brief surge of warmer air tomorrow, we continue to run a good deal cooler than normal through early week.

Today (Saturday): There’s at least partial sunshine in the morning and into early afternoon. Clouds increase with time, with the sky becoming completely cloudy by evening. A couple showers could be around near sunset, although the heavier stuff holds off until overnight. Highs are in the near 60 to mid-60s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain is likely for much of the night, starting between 8 and 11 p.m. and increasing in coverage and intensity thereafter. There could be some lulls, but probably not long ones. We may hear some thunder at times as well. Lows are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rainfall by the sunrise period is approaching an inch in many spots. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): The heaviest rain concludes in the morning, but some showers are possible through the day. Highs briefly make the mid-60s to around 70 before falling off during the afternoon. Winds are variable, but turning to the northwest over time. Confidence: Medium



Rainfall forecast through Monday morning from the National Weather Service.

Tomorrow night Some spotty showers may persist into the evening and overnight as the upper-level disturbance associated with the storm passes by. Low settle between 40 and 45. In the mountains, temperatures may even fall low enough (into the 30s) for any rain showers to mix with a bit of snow. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

The storm is out of here by Monday. It’s still hanging out off the New England coast, so it’s continuing to have an impact on our weather. At this point, mainly keeping the chill going. Despite partly sunny skies, highs are only in the 50s most spots as winds gust out of the northwest. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies are partly sunny Tuesday, although clouds are probably increasing with time. A little storm system is about to zip by to the north, so a few showers could try to develop going into the evening. Before that, highs are in the mid- and upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium