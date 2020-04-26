

Radar courtesy MyRadar

11:50 a.m. update: Showers lingered longer than expected this morning, but most are now exiting to the north, which should leave us mostly dry through much of the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase again late afternoon into evening, after approximately 5 or 6 p.m.

Original post from 5 a.m.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Showers early and late, but some decent outdoor time in between.

Express forecast

Today: Showers early and late, a break in between. Highs: 60s.

Showers early and late, a break in between. Highs: 60s. Tonight: Cloudy, some lingering showers. Lows: Mid- to upper 40s.

Cloudy, some lingering showers. Lows: Mid- to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Some peeks of sun. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

The ground is left plenty soggy this morning, but the rain should end fairly early, before the chance of more showers (it is April, after all) and a thunderstorm by late afternoon into evening. In between we could see several hours of decent outside time. We’re drier for the first half of the workweek with considerable clouds and temperatures trending modestly warmer, before rain chances increase again Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): The rain should exit to the north by 8 a.m. or so, with more showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible again by late afternoon into evening, as low pressure continues to move through. In between we’ve got mostly dry conditions with plenty of clouds, although we could see skies brighten from time to time. Highs reach into the comfortable 60s with light winds variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some light showers or drizzle linger during the evening as this system is slow to depart, before diminishing overnight or toward morning. Lows drop back to the mid- to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a light wind from the north-northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds are slow to depart, but we manage partly sunny skies at times. With limited sun and a brisk wind from the northwest, gusting near or past 30 mph, don’t expect temperatures to get much higher than near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds should diminish a bit more, with partly cloudy skies as weak high pressure takes over. Winds slack off as well and temperatures cool, with lows falling back to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High



A look ahead

High pressure centered to our southeast should give us at least partly sunny skies on Tuesday, allowing highs to warm back into the mid-60s. Skies turn party to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 50s, as light winds from the southeast increase our moisture levels ahead of a system approaching from the west. Confidence: Medium

Increasing winds from the south on Wednesday ahead of that next system should get highs to near 70 despite mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances increase during the afternoon with rain likely by evening, and it could be moderate to heavy into Wednesday night with a few thunderstorms possible, too. Confidence: Low-Medium